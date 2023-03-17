Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO] moved up 36.07: Why It’s Important

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LIPO] closed the trading session at $2.49 on 03/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.33, while the highest price level was $2.9299. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Lipella Pharmaceuticals Successfully Completes Phase 2a Clinical Trial; Announces Late-Breaking Presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: “LIPO”) (“Lipella,” “our, “us” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of a Phase 2A clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its drug candidate LP-10 for hemorrhagic cystitis.

The study was led by Dr. Jason Hafron of Michigan Institute of Urology, and the results will be presented as a late-breaking presentation at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Chicago on April 30, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 564.09K shares, LIPO reached to a volume of 24046085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 226.94.

LIPO stock trade performance evaluation

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4900, while it was recorded at 2.0100 for the last single week of trading.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -738.71. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -719.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -125.71.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LIPO]: Insider Ownership positions

2 institutional holders increased their position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LIPO] by around 14,086 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIPO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,086 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.