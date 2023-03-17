JanOne Inc. [JAN] moved up 16.20: Why It’s Important

JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ: JAN] closed the trading session at $1.65 on 03/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.43, while the highest price level was $1.725. The company report on February 22, 2023 that JanOne to Present Important Trial Results at Annual Meeting of American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians.

JAN 123’s in vitro study on low dose naltrexone vies for the Society’s “Best Research Abstract of the Year” .

JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing non-addicting pain killers and treatments for underlying causes of pain, will present data on two of its investigational pharmaceutical compounds at the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) annual meeting in Washington DC in March, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.44 percent and weekly performance of 9.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 81.33K shares, JAN reached to a volume of 2972347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JanOne Inc. [JAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JanOne Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

JAN stock trade performance evaluation

JanOne Inc. [JAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, JAN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for JanOne Inc. [JAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5566, while it was recorded at 1.4820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2410 for the last 200 days.

JanOne Inc. [JAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JanOne Inc. [JAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.46 and a Gross Margin at +12.16. JanOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.19.

JanOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

JanOne Inc. [JAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of JAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,454, which is approximately 0.137% of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 29,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in JAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27000.0 in JAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ:JAN] by around 15,905 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 6,060 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 93,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,914 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 106 shares during the same period.