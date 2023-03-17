Hess Corporation [HES] Revenue clocked in at $11.32 billion, down -14.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] price surged by 3.42 percent to reach at $3.99. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Hess to Participate in 51st Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 51st Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on March 8, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.

A sum of 3338200 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Hess Corporation shares reached a high of $121.02 and dropped to a low of $113.82 until finishing in the latest session at $120.79.

The one-year HES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.89. The average equity rating for HES stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hess Corporation [HES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $160.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $164, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on HES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 11.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HES Stock Performance Analysis:

Hess Corporation [HES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.78. With this latest performance, HES shares dropped by -18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.17, while it was recorded at 123.39 for the last single week of trading, and 127.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hess Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Corporation [HES] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.84. Hess Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.93.

Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Corporation go to 78.10%.

Hess Corporation [HES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,588 million, or 88.40% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 44,406,735, which is approximately -3.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,304,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in HES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.02 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly 1.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 11,305,480 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 20,143,601 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 230,059,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,508,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,640,860 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,027,774 shares during the same period.