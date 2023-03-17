Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $12

Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] loss -8.21% or -0.69 points to close at $7.71 with a heavy trading volume of 4517935 shares. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $7.76, the shares rose to $7.76 and dropped to $6.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOMO points out that the company has recorded 52.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, MOMO reached to a volume of 4517935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hello Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $5 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Hello Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MOMO stock. On December 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MOMO shares from 18 to 13.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hello Group Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for MOMO stock

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, MOMO shares dropped by -24.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +41.80. Hello Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.14.

Hello Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hello Group Inc. go to 1.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]

There are presently around $762 million, or 70.20% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 9,897,398, which is approximately -2.119% of the company’s market cap and around 5.53% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 9,429,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.7 million in MOMO stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $65.03 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hello Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 17,531,588 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 15,654,955 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 65,598,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,785,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,832,150 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 7,101,388 shares during the same period.