Hasbro Inc. [HAS] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $64

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] traded at a high on 03/16/23, posting a 1.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.02. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Hasbro Named One of Ethisphere’s 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies for 12th Consecutive Year.

Recognition honors Hasbro’s dedication to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded entertainment leader, today was recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Hasbro has been honored for the last 12 years and is one of only five honorees in the Consumer Products industry. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 48 industries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3032225 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hasbro Inc. stands at 4.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for HAS stock reached $6.91 billion, with 138.10 million shares outstanding and 127.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, HAS reached a trading volume of 3032225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hasbro Inc. [HAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $70.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $106 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Hasbro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $76, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HAS stock. On November 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAS shares from 73 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

How has HAS stock performed recently?

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, HAS shares dropped by -17.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.47 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.58, while it was recorded at 47.87 for the last single week of trading, and 69.24 for the last 200 days.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hasbro Inc. [HAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. Hasbro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 8.30%.

Insider trade positions for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

There are presently around $5,537 million, or 86.00% of HAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,295,506, which is approximately 1.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,934,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $621.13 million in HAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $243.63 million in HAS stock with ownership of nearly -2.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hasbro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS] by around 18,310,890 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 16,878,386 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 80,109,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,299,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAS stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,871,799 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 6,008,974 shares during the same period.