Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] is -36.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HALO] price plunged by -9.94 percent to reach at -$3.98. The company report on March 15, 2023 that HALOZYME PROVIDES UPDATE ON LICENSEE CO-FORMULATION PATENT HEARING IN EUROPE.

Company Anticipates No Impact on U.S. and European Royalty Revenues from DARZALEX FASPRO® and SC through at least 2030.

Reiterates 2023 Revenue Guidance of $815 million to $845 million and Royalty Revenue of $445 million to $455 million .

A sum of 5440616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $39.30 and dropped to a low of $35.97 until finishing in the latest session at $36.07.

The one-year HALO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.29. The average equity rating for HALO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HALO shares is $56.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HALO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $53 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on HALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for HALO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

HALO Stock Performance Analysis:

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.61. With this latest performance, HALO shares dropped by -26.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.12 for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.27, while it was recorded at 40.53 for the last single week of trading, and 47.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.85 and a Gross Margin at +72.36. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 110.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

HALO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,669 million, or 98.21% of HALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,215,726, which is approximately 0.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,303,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.87 million in HALO stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $257.57 million in HALO stock with ownership of nearly 16.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO] by around 6,975,356 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 9,157,335 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 113,306,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,439,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALO stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,123,043 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 512,990 shares during the same period.