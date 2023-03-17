Gordon Haskett lifts Dollar General Corporation [DG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.47%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Dollar General Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Reiterates and Provides Financial Guidance for Fiscal 2023 Full Year.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter (14 weeks) and fiscal year (53 weeks) ended February 3, 2023 (“fiscal 2022”).

Over the last 12 months, DG stock dropped by -1.01%. The one-year Dollar General Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.92. The average equity rating for DG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.72 billion, with 224.53 million shares outstanding and 222.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, DG stock reached a trading volume of 3080659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $246.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DG stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DG shares from 285 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 977.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

DG Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.75, while it was recorded at 215.81 for the last single week of trading, and 240.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar General Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34.

Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 7.78%.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,727 million, or 94.10% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,365,122, which is approximately 2.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,348,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in DG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.91 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly 1.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 654 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 14,757,125 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 15,316,914 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 176,099,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,173,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,547,143 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 1,236,966 shares during the same period.