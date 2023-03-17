Goldman slashes price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] – find out why.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] traded at a low on 03/16/23, posting a -1.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.38. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Wheaton Precious Metals Declares Quarterly Dividend.

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPMDIVIDEND DECLARATION.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (“Wheaton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2023 of US$0.15 per common share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3238569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at 4.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for WPM stock reached $18.93 billion, with 452.07 million shares outstanding and 450.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, WPM reached a trading volume of 3238569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $52.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 23.10.

How has WPM stock performed recently?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.06. With this latest performance, WPM shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.08, while it was recorded at 43.00 for the last single week of trading, and 37.25 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.85 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.40.

Earnings analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to -0.80%.

Insider trade positions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

There are presently around $11,890 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 30,970,563, which is approximately 0.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 20,792,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $901.98 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $877.75 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly 4.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 27,128,510 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 13,932,097 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 233,017,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,078,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,728,894 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,625,525 shares during the same period.