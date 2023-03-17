Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] Revenue clocked in at $19.40 billion, up 18.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE: FMS] price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Fresenius Kidney Care Reunites with Food Is Medicine Coalition on Mission to Expand Access to Medically Tailored Meals.

Fresenius Kidney Care Funds National Accreditation and Accelerator Program for More Than 40 Nonprofit Medically Tailored Food and Nutrition Service Providers Across the U.S. With $150,000 Donation.

Fresenius Kidney Care, the nation’s leader in kidney care services and education, renewed its support for the Food Is Medicine Coalition (FIMC) to help those living with severe illness eat and live better. Fresenius Kidney Care is donating $150,000 to FIMC to expand access to medically tailored meals (MTMs) through the FIMC Accelerator Program and to support the development of an accreditation program to ensure fidelity to the quality standards of the FIMC medically tailored meal model.

A sum of 3496933 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 865.91K shares. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares reached a high of $19.525 and dropped to a low of $19.25 until finishing in the latest session at $19.32.

The one-year FMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.25. The average equity rating for FMS stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMS shares is $21.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMS stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $14 to $11.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81.

FMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, FMS shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 19.64 for the last single week of trading, and 18.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for FMS is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.45. Additionally, FMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] managed to generate an average of $5,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

FMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA go to 1.02%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] Insider Position Details

Positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE:FMS] by around 16,333,877 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 4,721,943 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 23,613,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,669,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,045,248 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,381,614 shares during the same period.