For The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: HNST] slipped around -0.93 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -33.33%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that The Honest Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Delivers Fourth Quarter Revenue to Achieve Full Year 2022 Revenue Outlook.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock is now -38.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HNST Stock saw the intraday high of $2.46 and lowest of $1.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.16, which means current price is +2.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 856.54K shares, HNST reached a trading volume of 6433878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNST shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $13 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on HNST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has HNST stock performed recently?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.12. With this latest performance, HNST shares dropped by -39.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.91 for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock go to 46.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST]

There are presently around $77 million, or 56.60% of HNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNST stocks are: INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIII, LLC with ownership of 10,417,659, which is approximately 0.2% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,573,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.51 million in HNST stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.78 million in HNST stock with ownership of nearly 160.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:HNST] by around 6,479,706 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,809,827 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 30,271,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,561,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNST stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,838 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,139,720 shares during the same period.