For Global Payments Inc. [GPN], Analyst sees a rise to $135. What next?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] surged by $1.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $101.18 during the day while it closed the day at $100.92. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Global Payments to Participate in Wolfe Research FinTech Forum.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

Global Payments Inc. stock has also loss -4.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPN stock has inclined by 1.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.81% and gained 1.61% year-on date.

The market cap for GPN stock reached $27.94 billion, with 265.53 million shares outstanding and 260.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 3091305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $144.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $144 to $118, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GPN stock trade performance evaluation

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, GPN shares dropped by -13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.24, while it was recorded at 99.52 for the last single week of trading, and 113.40 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 15.12%.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,377 million, or 90.80% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,492,838, which is approximately 14.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,894,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.51 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -20.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

342 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 19,268,338 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 29,489,924 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 182,876,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,634,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,102,650 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 5,272,433 shares during the same period.