For Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ], Analyst sees a drop to $22. What next?

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE: CUZ] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.765 during the day while it closed the day at $20.47. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Cousins Properties Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Cousins’ website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release, Supplemental Information and Form 10-K.

Cousins will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 10, 2023 to discuss its results. The phone number for the conference call is (877) 247-1056. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529, passcode 4901640.

Cousins Properties Incorporated stock has also loss -14.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUZ stock has declined by -20.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.74% and lost -19.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CUZ stock reached $3.36 billion, with 151.44 million shares outstanding and 150.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, CUZ reached a trading volume of 3049296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Cousins Properties Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on CUZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Incorporated is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CUZ stock trade performance evaluation

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.06. With this latest performance, CUZ shares dropped by -23.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.22 for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.28, while it was recorded at 21.27 for the last single week of trading, and 26.61 for the last 200 days.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,216 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,383,960, which is approximately 2.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,493,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.04 million in CUZ stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $284.45 million in CUZ stock with ownership of nearly 49.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE:CUZ] by around 18,416,899 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 9,948,530 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 128,764,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,129,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUZ stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,166,171 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,469,728 shares during the same period.