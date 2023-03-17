Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Revenue clocked in at $17.90 million, up 42.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.30%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Company continues to see strong growth with a 4.4x increase in Energy Block shipments vs. FY 2021.

Over the last 12 months, EOSE stock dropped by -28.72%. The one-year Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.93. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $187.37 million, with 76.64 million shares outstanding and 68.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, EOSE stock reached a trading volume of 3569593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $4.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.30. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 56.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6200, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1196.32 and a Gross Margin at -755.05. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1282.15.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58 million, or 33.70% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,535,030, which is approximately 73.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,176,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.7 million in EOSE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.39 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly 11.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 7,256,564 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,832,369 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,246,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,335,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,256,430 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,275,515 shares during the same period.