Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Is Currently 17.92 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The company report on March 6, 2023 that Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Featured Speaker to Discuss Ensysce Overdose Protection Platform at DCAT Seminar.

~ Ensysce Biosciences and Quotient Sciences Showcase a Unique Collaboration ~.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer, is a featured speaker at a lunch seminar on March 22, 2023 in New York sponsored by partner Quotient Sciences. The Seminar “Strategies for Achieving Regulatory Milestones Faster: An Ensysce Biosciences & Quotient Sciences customer case study demonstrating the benefits of an integrated approach for accelerating development” is taking place in tandem with Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) Week. Dr. Kirkpatrick will be discussing how Ensysce’s collaboration with Quotient has helped progress the Company’s unique programs to combat opioid abuse and misuse, and highlight its overdose protection platform, MPARTM (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance).

A sum of 8277011 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.742 and dropped to a low of $0.6009 until finishing in the latest session at $0.71.

Guru’s Opinion on Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ENSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.14. With this latest performance, ENSC shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6562, while it was recorded at 0.6091 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0366 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ensysce Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -562.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -823.62.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 42,277, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 39,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in ENSC stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19000.0 in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 158,688 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 167,313 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 141,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,411 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 167,202 shares during the same period.