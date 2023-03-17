Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Stock trading around $3.20 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] loss -0.62% or -0.02 points to close at $3.20 with a heavy trading volume of 4025399 shares. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Endeavour Silver Releases Inaugural Climate Report.

“We are pleased to publish our first TCFD-aligned report, demonstrating our longstanding commitment to transparency and disclosure on sustainability issues that matter to our stakeholders,” says Dan Dickson, CEO. “For Endeavour Silver, like many other organizations, we are in the early days of understanding our footprint, opportunities and long-term pathway to a more sustainable business. We are trying to be thoughtful and diligent in assessing what the climate emergency means for our Company and the most effective steps we can take.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.22, the shares rose to $3.23 and dropped to $3.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXK points out that the company has recorded 4.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, EXK reached to a volume of 4025399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.70. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $154 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,788,914, which is approximately 1.188% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 6,555,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.98 million in EXK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $17.64 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 3.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 5,834,406 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,202,040 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 41,002,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,038,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,122,472 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 338,499 shares during the same period.