Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is -5.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $98.65 during the day while it closed the day at $97.20. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Duke Energy explores innovative technologies in Florida, begins construction on floating solar pilot at its Hines Energy Complex.

Construction set to begin on company’s first floating solar pilot in Florida.

Pilot will feature more than 1,800 floating solar modules, providing even more clean, carbon-free energy for customers.

Duke Energy Corporation stock has also gained 3.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DUK stock has declined by -5.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.05% and lost -5.62% year-on date.

The market cap for DUK stock reached $75.97 billion, with 770.00 million shares outstanding and 769.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 4850077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $108.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $112 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $112, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

DUK stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.51, while it was recorded at 95.22 for the last single week of trading, and 101.65 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.54%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,532 million, or 64.40% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,510,251, which is approximately -0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,701,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.8 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.28 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -2.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 992 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 31,205,171 shares. Additionally, 718 investors decreased positions by around 23,192,072 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 444,901,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,298,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,693,876 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,079,871 shares during the same period.