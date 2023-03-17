Discover Financial Services [DFS] Stock trading around $95.48 per share: What’s Next?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] slipped around -0.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $95.48 at the close of the session, down -0.80%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Discover Breaks Ground on New Customer Care Center in Whitehall, Ohio.

Discover executives joined City of Whitehall leaders, local and state legislators, business owners, and non-profit organizations Tuesday afternoon to break ground on Discover’s new customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. A wall was demolished as part of a groundbreaking ceremony, signifying the start of construction.

Renovations to the 103,000-square-foot building on Broad St. are scheduled to be completed by 2024 with hiring starting this month. The company is investing more than $16 million for construction, training and hiring.

Discover Financial Services stock is now -2.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DFS Stock saw the intraday high of $96.38 and lowest of $91.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 121.17, which means current price is +4.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 3612720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Discover Financial Services [DFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $117.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $120, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on DFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13.

How has DFS stock performed recently?

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, DFS shares dropped by -17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.90 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.83, while it was recorded at 98.57 for the last single week of trading, and 103.11 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.75. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Discover Financial Services [DFS]

There are presently around $21,706 million, or 85.00% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,852,497, which is approximately 1.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,286,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in DFS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.81 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly 6.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 16,452,005 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 18,395,841 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 192,482,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,330,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,779,947 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,495,603 shares during the same period.