D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is 10.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] gained 1.87% or 1.8 points to close at $98.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3396359 shares. The company report on March 15, 2023 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2023 Second Quarter Earnings on April 20, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, April 20, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 420753. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 47854. The teleconference replay will be available through April 27, 2023. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through July 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $95.885, the shares rose to $98.75 and dropped to $95.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHI points out that the company has recorded 42.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 3396359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $109.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $104 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. On January 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DHI shares from 68 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.53.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.24, while it was recorded at 96.31 for the last single week of trading, and 80.64 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $29,701 million, or 87.30% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,603,101, which is approximately 6.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,846,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in DHI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.0 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 69.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

403 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 30,075,530 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 24,767,604 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 247,978,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,821,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,911,812 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,440,435 shares during the same period.