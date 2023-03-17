Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] moved down -1.02: Why It’s Important

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] loss -1.02% or -0.11 points to close at $10.65 with a heavy trading volume of 3443060 shares. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Cushman & Wakefield Arranges, Greystone Provides $257,240,000 in Fixed-Rate Financing for 1,155-Unit Multifamily Complex in Jersey City.

The Beacon, Jersey City, NJ.

It opened the trading session at $10.62, the shares rose to $10.74 and dropped to $10.245, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CWK points out that the company has recorded -27.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, CWK reached to a volume of 3443060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on CWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

Trading performance analysis for CWK stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.91. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.59 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.65 for the last 200 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48.

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

There are presently around $2,295 million, or 85.50% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 34,832,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,863,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.65 million in CWK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $265.49 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 10.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 41,436,665 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 15,481,893 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 158,573,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,492,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,147,391 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,419,732 shares during the same period.