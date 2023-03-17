Citigroup lifts Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] jumped around 0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.20 at the close of the session, up 4.08%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Petco Expands Exclusive Shop-in-Shop Partnership with Top Canadian Lifestyle Retailer Canadian Tire.

Petco’s health and wellness product assortment, including owned brands, will be available in dedicated shop-in-shop experiences across 450 Canadian Tire stores in 2023.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced a significant expansion to its existing exclusive retail partnership with Canada’s iconic retail brand, Canadian Tire (TSX: CTC, TSX: CTC.A). The expansion forms part of Canadian Tire’s renewed store concept and broader product assortment being rolled out as part of the company’s Better Connected strategy.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock is now 7.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WOOF Stock saw the intraday high of $10.55 and lowest of $9.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.75, which means current price is +12.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 2925039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $14.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $15 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has WOOF stock performed recently?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 12.38 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Insider trade positions for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

There are presently around $1,480 million, or 64.80% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 8,214,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.79 million in WOOF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $73.47 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly 1.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 18,377,138 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 17,802,601 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 108,914,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,094,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,436,859 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,660,911 shares during the same period.