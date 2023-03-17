Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is 13.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] price surged by 2.64 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on March 16, 2023 that CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE ACHIEVES ANOTHER INDUSTRY MILESTONE AS IT BECOMES FIRST CRUISE LINE TO SAIL 100 MILLION GUESTS.

Carnival Cruise Line has 100 million reasons to celebrate after announcing today it achieved a major milestone for the industry as the first cruise line to embark 100 million guests since its first sailing. Carnival President Christine Duffy visited Carnival Sunrise today as guests boarded the ship at PortMiami, where the cruise line was founded, to thank them for choosing fun since 1972 and making Carnival the world’s most popular cruise line.

The milestone was commemorated as Debi and David Clifford, who are vacationing from Ohio and representing Carnival guests everywhere as the 100 millionth, boarded the ship with their family. They were recognized with fanfare from Duffy and the ship’s team members, who are led by Captain Luca Cherchi. Other guests embarking on the cruise were able to take part in the festivities as well – and take special photos signifying how each is “One in 100 Million.”.

A sum of 3148710 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. Carnival Corporation & plc shares reached a high of $8.27 and dropped to a low of $7.715 until finishing in the latest session at $8.16.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -23.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.61, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.76 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

There are presently around $285 million, or 20.80% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 11,275,692, which is approximately 0.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 3,641,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.71 million in CUK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $25.74 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 28.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 7,956,024 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,630,454 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 23,306,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,892,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 848,970 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 165,434 shares during the same period.