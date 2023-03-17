BTIG Research lifts Proterra Inc. [PTRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] price plunged by -53.59 percent to reach at -$1.35. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Proterra Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

A conference call will be held at 2:00pm Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 to review financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Proterra’s Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com.

A sum of 25286144 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Proterra Inc. shares reached a high of $1.84 and dropped to a low of $1.07 until finishing in the latest session at $1.16.

The one-year PTRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.37. The average equity rating for PTRA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Proterra Inc. [PTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTRA shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Proterra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on PTRA stock. On May 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PTRA shares from 12.25 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

PTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.09. With this latest performance, PTRA shares dropped by -73.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.41 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Proterra Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proterra Inc. [PTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.55 and a Gross Margin at +0.84. Proterra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.66.

Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $161 million, or 69.60% of PTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTRA stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,690,894, which is approximately -1.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,794,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.9 million in PTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.66 million in PTRA stock with ownership of nearly 9.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Proterra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ:PTRA] by around 5,404,148 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,812,201 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 129,765,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,981,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTRA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 729,446 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,010,369 shares during the same period.