Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell -51.79% so far this year. What now?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] price plunged by -13.64 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Bright Health Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Q4’22 Results from Continuing Business: Revenue of $551.4 million, Net Loss of $188.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $108.5 million.

Full Year 2022 Results from Continuing Operations: Revenue of $2.4 billion, Net Loss of $638.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $233.5 million.

A sum of 8498181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. Bright Health Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.38 and dropped to a low of $0.282 until finishing in the latest session at $0.31.

The average equity rating for BHG stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.74.

BHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.56. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -63.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7355, while it was recorded at 0.3572 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1909 for the last 200 days.

BHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 40.40%.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143 million, or 72.20% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,153,623, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.02 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $13.15 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 11,284,804 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,989,270 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 437,360,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,635,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,175,002 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,052,970 shares during the same period.