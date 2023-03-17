Argus lifts WestRock Company [WRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.51%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Bank of America 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 1, 2023. Alex Pease, chief financial officer, will present information about the Company at 4:30 pm ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

Over the last 12 months, WRK stock dropped by -39.64%. The one-year WestRock Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.71. The average equity rating for WRK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.29 billion, with 254.70 million shares outstanding and 251.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, WRK stock reached a trading volume of 3172614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $38.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $53 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $57, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on WRK stock. On November 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WRK shares from 84 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WRK Stock Performance Analysis:

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.43 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.86, while it was recorded at 28.38 for the last single week of trading, and 37.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WestRock Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.94 and a Gross Margin at +17.03. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28.

WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to -12.47%.

WestRock Company [WRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,105 million, or 90.60% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,927,175, which is approximately 1.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,208,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $672.75 million in WRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $290.08 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 15,793,128 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 16,849,142 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 187,035,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,678,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,477,623 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,854,311 shares during the same period.