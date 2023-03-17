APi Group Corporation [APG] Is Currently 0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] gained 0.62% or 0.13 points to close at $21.03 with a heavy trading volume of 3006309 shares. The company report on March 9, 2023 that APi Group Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG,” “APi” or the “Company”) today announced that its senior leadership will be participating in a fireside chat during the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

The presentation materials along with a live webcast link and archived replay will be available in the “Events” area on the Investor Relations page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates or time changes.

It opened the trading session at $20.65, the shares rose to $21.18 and dropped to $20.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APG points out that the company has recorded 36.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 915.41K shares, APG reached to a volume of 3006309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about APi Group Corporation [APG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APG shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for APi Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for APi Group Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on APG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APi Group Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for APG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for APG in the course of the last twelve months was 27.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for APG stock

APi Group Corporation [APG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, APG shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.94 for APi Group Corporation [APG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.62, while it was recorded at 21.41 for the last single week of trading, and 17.85 for the last 200 days.

APi Group Corporation [APG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APi Group Corporation [APG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.24. APi Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

APi Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

APi Group Corporation [APG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APi Group Corporation go to 16.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at APi Group Corporation [APG]

There are presently around $3,657 million, or 86.70% of APG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APG stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 33,819,567, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,324,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.36 million in APG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $304.74 million in APG stock with ownership of nearly 2.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APi Group Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in APi Group Corporation [NYSE:APG] by around 10,500,648 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 8,436,882 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 154,934,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,872,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,335,719 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,110 shares during the same period.