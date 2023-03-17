agilon health inc. [AGL] gain 61.59% so far this year. What now?

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] gained 9.08% or 2.17 points to close at $26.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3358272 shares. The company report on March 15, 2023 that agilon health to Host Investor Day on March 30.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will host its 2023 Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, March 30, 2023 beginning at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

During the Investor Day event, agilon’s executive leadership team will give presentations and answer questions about the company’s long-term strategic priorities, patient and physician impact, growth drivers, and financial outlook. A live webcast of the Investor Day presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available the day of the event by visiting agilon’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the company’s Investor Relations website shortly following the completion of the event.

It opened the trading session at $24.21, the shares rose to $26.249 and dropped to $23.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGL points out that the company has recorded 6.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, AGL reached to a volume of 3358272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $28.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGL shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

agilon health inc. [AGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.18. With this latest performance, AGL shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.81 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.54, while it was recorded at 23.91 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +3.64. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.52.

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at agilon health inc. [AGL]

There are presently around $11,258 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 194,611,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 46,671,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in AGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.0 billion in AGL stock with ownership of nearly -6.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 17,957,606 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 9,384,964 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 404,324,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,667,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,191,807 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,179,404 shares during the same period.