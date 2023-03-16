why Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.50

Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] plunged by -$2.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $66.45 during the day while it closed the day at $64.98. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Voya Financial recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere® — for 10th consecutive year.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Voya Financial Inc. stock has also loss -12.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VOYA stock has inclined by 3.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.23% and gained 5.68% year-on date.

The market cap for VOYA stock reached $6.64 billion, with 97.10 million shares outstanding and 82.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, VOYA reached a trading volume of 4240701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOYA shares is $85.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Voya Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $65 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Voya Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VOYA stock. On June 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VOYA shares from 81 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voya Financial Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23.

VOYA stock trade performance evaluation

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.34. With this latest performance, VOYA shares dropped by -14.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.57, while it was recorded at 68.01 for the last single week of trading, and 64.60 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Voya Financial Inc. go to 7.87%.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,332 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOYA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,774,443, which is approximately -1.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,616,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $624.85 million in VOYA stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $501.84 million in VOYA stock with ownership of nearly -4.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

208 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE:VOYA] by around 10,681,470 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 9,541,847 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 92,616,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,839,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOYA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,946,272 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,228,887 shares during the same period.