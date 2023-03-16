Wells Fargo lifts Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] traded at a low on 03/15/23, posting a -6.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $181.85. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Date for Annual Meeting.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) announced today that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held in virtual-only format. The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 30, 2023. The Company’s proxy statement will be filed in April and will include details confirming how stockholders can access the virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5162529 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at 4.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for PXD stock reached $43.43 billion, with 237.00 million shares outstanding and 233.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 5162529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $265.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 7.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 8.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PXD stock performed recently?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.00. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -20.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.69 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.06, while it was recorded at 194.65 for the last single week of trading, and 234.07 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +43.78. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to -8.82%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $38,250 million, or 92.50% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,475,042, which is approximately 0.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,089,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.25 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -6.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 677 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 10,122,353 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 17,077,005 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 183,137,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,336,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,924,990 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174,713 shares during the same period.