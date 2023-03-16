Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Fluor Corporation [FLR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] closed the trading session at $30.33 on 03/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.95, while the highest price level was $31.50. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Fluor Sells AMECO South America to STRACON Group.

Transaction marks completion of AMECO divestiture.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company sold its AMECO South America business, which includes assets in Chile and Peru, to STRACON Group, a diversified strategic partner to the mining sector in the Americas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.49 percent and weekly performance of -15.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, FLR reached to a volume of 3829911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $30 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.81.

FLR stock trade performance evaluation

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.09. With this latest performance, FLR shares dropped by -15.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.11 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.50, while it was recorded at 32.69 for the last single week of trading, and 30.12 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.64. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06.

Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 26.30%.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,179 million, or 99.20% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,240,067, which is approximately -0.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,164,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.6 million in FLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $426.39 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 2.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 11,977,664 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 8,901,674 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 116,893,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,773,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,488,135 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,683,856 shares during the same period.