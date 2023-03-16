Wall Street Analyst Initiated Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.21 during the day while it closed the day at $18.08. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Manulife appoints Carrie Tong as Chief Operations Officer for Hong Kong and Macau.

Manulife Hong Kong today announced the appointment of Carrie Tong as its Chief Operations Officer, Hong Kong and Macau. She is a member of the Hong Kong senior management team and reports jointly to Patrick Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, and Anne-Maree Tassell, Chief Operations Officer of Manulife Asia.

In her new role, Ms. Tong is responsible for driving operational strategies and leading the Company’s core insurance operations such as underwriting, claims, policy administration and customer service functions. She will play a pivotal role in driving the Company’s customer experience agenda by developing more customer-centric services and ensuring a relentless pursuit of excellence for both its policyholders and distribution channels. With expertise in streaming business processes to deliver on customer value, she will spearhead the Company’s efforts to achieve operational efficiency through digitisation, utilisation of digital tools and the continued improvement of its procedures.

Manulife Financial Corporation stock has also loss -7.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MFC stock has inclined by 1.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.49% and gained 1.35% year-on date.

The market cap for MFC stock reached $34.25 billion, with 1.88 billion shares outstanding and 1.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 7033760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $19.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.17.

MFC stock trade performance evaluation

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.45 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.29, while it was recorded at 18.64 for the last single week of trading, and 17.84 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.35. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 7.42%.