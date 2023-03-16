Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTE] price plunged by -8.31 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Baytex Announces Virtual Fireside Chat with TD Securities.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2023) – Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) is pleased to announce that TD Securities will be hosting a virtual Fireside Chat with Eric Greager, President and CEO, on Thursday March 9, 2023 at 10:00 am EST. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:.

A sum of 4864060 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.04M shares. Baytex Energy Corp. shares reached a high of $3.36 and dropped to a low of $3.025 until finishing in the latest session at $3.20.

The one-year BTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.34. The average equity rating for BTE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $5.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Baytex Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.16. With this latest performance, BTE shares dropped by -29.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.35 for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baytex Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.97 and a Gross Margin at +44.38. Baytex Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.22.

Baytex Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp. go to 18.20%.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] Insider Position Details

Positions in Baytex Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE:BTE] by around 77,762 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,616 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,762 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,616 shares during the same period.