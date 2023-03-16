Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Stock trading around $7.26 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] price plunged by -7.52 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Vertex Energy to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it will participate in several investor conferences in March, including:.

Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference – Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Miami, FL – March 6 – March 8, 2023.

A sum of 4512743 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. Vertex Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $7.52 and dropped to a low of $7.02 until finishing in the latest session at $7.26.

The one-year VTNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.24. The average equity rating for VTNR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.61. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $281 million, or 54.80% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,170,496, which is approximately -8.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,929,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.53 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.78 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 13.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 5,421,063 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,016,830 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 26,335,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,773,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,937,225 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,898,928 shares during the same period.