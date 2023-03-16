Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] fell -21.95% so far this year. What now?

Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ: VCSA] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.12 during the day while it closed the day at $0.98. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Vacasa Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. A shareholder letter containing the results can be found on the Company’s website at investors.vacasa.com.

Vacasa will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a business update. A link to the live webcast and supplemental information will be made available on Vacasa’s Investor Relations website at investors.vacasa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately two hours after the close of the call.

Vacasa Inc. stock has also loss -29.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VCSA stock has declined by -20.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.39% and lost -21.95% year-on date.

The market cap for VCSA stock reached $457.04 million, with 226.84 million shares outstanding and 108.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, VCSA reached a trading volume of 10806626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCSA shares is $3.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vacasa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Vacasa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on VCSA stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VCSA shares from 12 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vacasa Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

VCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.76. With this latest performance, VCSA shares dropped by -34.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.11 for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5150, while it was recorded at 1.2167 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6103 for the last 200 days.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.02. Vacasa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.98.

Vacasa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vacasa Inc. go to -2.96%.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $174 million, or 82.80% of VCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCSA stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 62,473,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 23,055,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.66 million in VCSA stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $18.45 million in VCSA stock with ownership of nearly 13.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vacasa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ:VCSA] by around 17,594,682 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 25,603,767 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 133,938,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,136,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCSA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,198,188 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 18,267,540 shares during the same period.