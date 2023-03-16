UBS slashes price target on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] – find out why.

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.94%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Emerson Selected by Lodestone Energy to Automate New Zealand’s First Large-Scale Photovoltaic Solar Power Project.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Unique renewable energy project will support the national effort to decarbonize New Zealand’s energy sector.

Global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will provide advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of New Zealand’s first large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) power project. Emerson’s renewable power generation expertise will help solar energy company Lodestone Energy quickly and safely complete its two 23-megawatt sites at Kaitaia and Edgecumbe— an important step in supporting New Zealand’s ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Over the last 12 months, EMR stock dropped by -12.77%. The one-year Emerson Electric Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.76.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.73 billion, with 583.60 million shares outstanding and 565.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, EMR stock reached a trading volume of 4172252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

UBS have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $100, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EMR stock. On November 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 97 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.71 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.32, while it was recorded at 82.23 for the last single week of trading, and 86.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,019 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,823,796, which is approximately -0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,470,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.09 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 827 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 30,933,225 shares. Additionally, 792 investors decreased positions by around 31,263,746 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 372,657,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,854,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,339,823 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 6,718,552 shares during the same period.