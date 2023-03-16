Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is 5.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] loss -3.78% or -1.43 points to close at $36.38 with a heavy trading volume of 5341292 shares. The company report on March 15, 2023 that New Report: Promoting a Sustainable Future for China’s Travel Industry.

Trip.com Group, together with Accor and McKinsey, launches whitepaper on sustainable travel in China and sets out series of industry and consumer recommendations.

Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, in partnership with Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, today published a new educational whitepaper that examines the environmental impact of China’s tourism sector, analyses Chinese travelers’ sentiment towards sustainability and ultimately sets out actions key stakeholders in China’s tourism sector need to take to foster sustainable travel. The pioneering survey identifies a series of sustainable changes that ought to be made, from the everyday to the systemic, which can support the travel and hospitality of tomorrow with the intention of becoming an informative industry reference tool for change. The report, entitled “The path toward eco-friendly travel in China”, proposes that by adopting a set of collaborative measures across the industry value chain, from guests to major global providers, China’s tourism sector could move toward a more sustainable future.

It opened the trading session at $36.66, the shares rose to $36.91 and dropped to $35.895, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TCOM points out that the company has recorded 42.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -137.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 5341292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $46.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $28 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.25.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.26, while it was recorded at 36.52 for the last single week of trading, and 29.40 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.48. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.31. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $12,011 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 30,375,921, which is approximately 9.326% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,965,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $826.91 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 13.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 57,322,184 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 52,159,659 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 220,665,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,147,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,187,112 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 12,264,807 shares during the same period.