TD Securities lifts Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] price plunged by -2.86 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (‘MD&A’) for the year ended December 31, 2022. Both documents will be available on the Company’s website at www.denisonmines.com, SEDAR (at www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version.

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison commented, “Our results from 2022 reflect an incredibly successful year highlighted by significant de-risking and regulatory milestones supporting the continued advancement of our flagship Wheeler River project. .

A sum of 14069792 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.16M shares. Denison Mines Corp. shares reached a high of $1.05 and dropped to a low of $0.96 until finishing in the latest session at $1.02.

The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

DNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.07. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.99 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2862, while it was recorded at 1.0680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2038 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denison Mines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.