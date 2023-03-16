Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Revenue clocked in at $6.59 billion, up 6.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] loss -2.27% or -0.94 points to close at $40.55 with a heavy trading volume of 4689181 shares. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Making Culture a Priority at Tapestry.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Tapestry, Inc.

It opened the trading session at $40.17, the shares rose to $40.82 and dropped to $39.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPR points out that the company has recorded 17.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 4689181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $50.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 37 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 39.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.31, while it was recorded at 41.17 for the last single week of trading, and 36.10 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 12.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $8,989 million, or 96.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,478,112, which is approximately -0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,650,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $634.61 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $609.02 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 15,357,003 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 21,169,287 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 185,156,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,682,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,581,778 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,733,745 shares during the same period.