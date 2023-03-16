Stifel slashes price target on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] – find out why.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] traded at a low on 03/15/23, posting a -3.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.33. The company report on March 14, 2023 that KEITH URBAN EXTENDS LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO WITH NEW NOVEMBER DATES.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Tickets for eight new performances of Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency go on sale Saturday, March 18.

Global music superstar Keith Urban has announced that his headlining Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has been extended through November.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4551815 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at 5.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $9.94 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 213.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 4551815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $69.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 432.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.91. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.15, while it was recorded at 46.51 for the last single week of trading, and 45.65 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.95. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $9,429 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,779,060, which is approximately 2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,900,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $926.53 million in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $912.73 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 7.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 26,431,519 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 18,133,029 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 168,124,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,688,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,205,375 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,838,363 shares during the same period.