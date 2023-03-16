Scotiabank lifts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] traded at a high on 03/15/23, posting a 5.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.10. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Combination Approved by U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

CP reviewing details of 212-page decision authorizing control of KCS on or after April 14.

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (“CP”) and Kansas City Southern (“KCS”) said today the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) issued a decision approving the CP and KCS joint merger application, subject to certain conditions, thereby authorizing the two railways to combine to form Canadian Pacific Kansas City (“CPKC”), the first single-line railway connecting the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7906794 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at 3.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for CP stock reached $100.42 billion, with 930.30 million shares outstanding and 929.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 7906794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $88.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $80 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $87, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 53.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CP stock performed recently?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.37, while it was recorded at 74.11 for the last single week of trading, and 75.39 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 11.06%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

There are presently around $52,815 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 52,186,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in CP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.51 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 1.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 32,196,977 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 34,707,698 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 618,114,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,018,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,187,469 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,166,934 shares during the same period.