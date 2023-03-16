Phillips 66 [PSX] Stock trading around $93.65 per share: What’s Next?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] plunged by -$4.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $95.00 during the day while it closed the day at $93.65. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Phillips 66® Honors Two Oklahoma City Educators at Big 12 Basketball Championships.

Live to the Full Heroes™ program shines spotlight on educators going above and beyond in their communities.

Two Oklahoma City educators have been named the 2023 Phillips 66® Live to the Full Heroes™ honorees and will be recognized during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships this week. Since 2018, the Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities by helping to further their programs and efforts.

Phillips 66 stock has also loss -5.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSX stock has declined by -8.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.69% and lost -10.02% year-on date.

The market cap for PSX stock reached $43.41 billion, with 471.86 million shares outstanding and 461.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 6681925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $125.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $115 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PSX stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -13.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.89, while it was recorded at 97.90 for the last single week of trading, and 96.45 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +7.51. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.68.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 30.30%.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,850 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,216,131, which is approximately -0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,326,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.5 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.06 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 811 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 16,385,792 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 17,098,319 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 306,607,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,092,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,249,518 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,286,343 shares during the same period.