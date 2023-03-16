PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Is Currently -5.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] closed the trading session at $39.17 on 03/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.32, while the highest price level was $39.71. The company report on March 14, 2023 that PBF Energy Announces Appointment of Georganne Hodges and Damian W. Wilmot as Directors.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced that Georganne Hodges and Damian W. Wilmot have been appointed as independent directors effective as of March 15, 2023.

Thomas J. Nimbley, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to have Georganne and Damian join the Board of Directors of PBF Energy. Georganne has over 30 years of energy industry and financial expertise, and Damian has led cross-functional teams across a variety of disciplines, including regulatory, risk management and compliance. Their respective areas of expertise will make each of them a valuable contributor to the Board.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.95 percent and weekly performance of -13.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 4683314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $52.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 36 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.84. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.07, while it was recorded at 42.13 for the last single week of trading, and 37.87 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.29.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,331 million, or 81.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,535,633, which is approximately -26.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,526,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $490.66 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $259.95 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 0.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 15,405,415 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 22,660,978 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 72,493,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,559,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,848,365 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,921,421 shares during the same period.