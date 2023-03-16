Movella Holdings Inc. [MVLA] is -80.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Movella Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVLA] price surged by 18.34 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Movella to showcase Hollywood-Grade Motion Capture at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) (“Movella”), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, will be exhibiting at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 22 through 24.

At GDC, Movella will showcase live demonstrations of their renowned Xsens motion capture technology, used by top-tier game developers such as Electronic Arts, Konami, Ubisoft, and Bungie Studios. Movella’s Xsens technology enables accurate motion capture every time, everywhere, and in any indoor or outdoor environment. Game developers use Xsens motion capture to bring lifelike human motions to their digital characters.

A sum of 21168857 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 326.79K shares. Movella Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.48 and dropped to a low of $1.75 until finishing in the latest session at $2.00.

Guru’s Opinion on Movella Holdings Inc. [MVLA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Movella Holdings Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

MVLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Movella Holdings Inc. [MVLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, MVLA shares dropped by -67.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.48 for Movella Holdings Inc. [MVLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.9400, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 9.1500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Movella Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Movella Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Movella Holdings Inc. [MVLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65 million, or 97.93% of MVLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVLA stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,222,532, which is approximately 6.874% of the company’s market cap and around 8.07% of the total institutional ownership; ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP, holding 3,152,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 million in MVLA stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $3.02 million in MVLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Movella Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Movella Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVLA] by around 2,751,016 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,061,560 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 26,539,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,351,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVLA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,896 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,451,752 shares during the same period.