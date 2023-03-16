Mizuho slashes price target on Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] – find out why.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] plunged by -$3.88 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.78 during the day while it closed the day at $30.22. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Callon Issues 2023 Capital Program and Outlook, Projected to Generate More Than $2.75 Billion in Adjusted Free Cash Flow Over The Next Five Years.

Capital budget implies approximately 60% reinvestment rate, improving capital efficiencies and further debt reduction.

Company projected to reach key $2 billion debt milestone in 2H23.

Callon Petroleum Company stock has also loss -22.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPE stock has declined by -14.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.05% and lost -18.52% year-on date.

The market cap for CPE stock reached $1.90 billion, with 61.61 million shares outstanding and 60.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 4564098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $55.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPE stock trade performance evaluation

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.01. With this latest performance, CPE shares dropped by -26.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.19 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.15, while it was recorded at 34.53 for the last single week of trading, and 41.55 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.04 and a Gross Margin at +53.81. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.69.

Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 25.00%.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,529 million, or 86.80% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,999,258, which is approximately 2.142% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,728,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.34 million in CPE stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $176.27 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly -3.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 7,205,801 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 9,411,843 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 33,991,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,608,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,281,728 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,484,199 shares during the same period.