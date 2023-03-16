Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 95.62M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] loss -4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.36 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2023 that VINCO VENTURES SEES MORE THAN 30% INCREASE IN DAILY REVENUE FROM BETA TEST OF NEW AND EXCLUSIVE USER-GENERATED CONTENT PLATFORM.

Also Announces Expansion of User-Generated Content Verticals in News,Celebrity News, Travel, Fashion and Beauty, and True Crime.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: BBIG), a technology company specializing in converting content to digital and social platforms, today announced it has completed a 90-day beta test of an exclusive user-generated content (UGC) platform resulting in significant increases in new active users and advertising impression delivering an increase of more than 30% in average daily revenue over the test period.

Vinco Ventures Inc. represents 248.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.62 million with the latest information. BBIG stock price has been found in the range of $0.352 to $0.3872.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, BBIG reached a trading volume of 4765158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for BBIG stock

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.00. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -40.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.46 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5753, while it was recorded at 0.3963 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0072 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]

There are presently around $16 million, or 21.50% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,518,463, which is approximately 3.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,365,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 million in BBIG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.42 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 3.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 3,796,896 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,157,789 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,517,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,472,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,020,122 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,647,499 shares during the same period.