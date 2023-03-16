Market cap of Moolec Science SA [MLEC] reaches 227.07M – now what?

Moolec Science SA [NASDAQ: MLEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.11%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Moolec Science to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on January 17, 2023.

“Today, we celebrate months of hard work and team efforts. Seeing Moolec become a pioneer of the Molecular Farming movement for food, and being the first company of its kind to be listed on Nasdaq, is a huge accomplishment that we are very proud of. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s growth and expansion. It will provide increased visibility and access to the global capital markets for future developments. We look forward to the opportunities ahead of us to continue working on improving food security and sustainability through cutting-edge technology,” stated Gastón Paladini, Chief Executive Officer, Director, and Co-Founder of Moolec Science.

Over the last 12 months, MLEC stock dropped by -38.70%.

The market cap for the stock reached $227.07 million, with 17.37 million shares outstanding and 2.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.50K shares, MLEC stock reached a trading volume of 4532806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Moolec Science SA [MLEC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moolec Science SA is set at 1.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

MLEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Moolec Science SA [MLEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.11. With this latest performance, MLEC shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Moolec Science SA [MLEC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Moolec Science SA Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.14.

Moolec Science SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Moolec Science SA [MLEC] Insider Position Details

6 institutional holders increased their position in Moolec Science SA [NASDAQ:MLEC] by around 446,677 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 502,619 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 952,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,901,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLEC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 446,677 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 473,859 shares during the same period.