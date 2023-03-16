Market cap of Enbridge Inc. [ENB] reaches 74.46B – now what?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.69%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Upgrading Health Care in the Heart of North Dakota.

Enbridge

Over the last 12 months, ENB stock dropped by -16.69%. The one-year Enbridge Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.81. The average equity rating for ENB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $74.46 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, ENB stock reached a trading volume of 7600137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $44.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

ENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.69. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -10.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.73, while it was recorded at 37.78 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72.

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ENB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 3.40%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,424 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 135,761,993, which is approximately -15.242% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 75,139,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in ENB stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $2.33 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 13.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

597 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 74,412,330 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 73,104,006 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 875,278,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,022,794,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,546,588 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,470,960 shares during the same period.