Market cap of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] reaches 93.45B – now what?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] price plunged by -1.96 percent to reach at -$3.65. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Analog Devices Accelerates Sustainability with Intelligent Solutions at embedded world 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Visit Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) at embedded world 2023 (Nuremberg/Germany, Hall 4A, Booth 360) from March 14-16 to see how our technology is enabling more intelligent systems in Industrial Automation, Intelligent Buildings, Automotive, Sustainable Energy, and Digital Healthcare applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005102/en/.

A sum of 3813393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.31M shares. Analog Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $185.51 and dropped to a low of $180.34 until finishing in the latest session at $182.93.

The one-year ADI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.63. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $216.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $190, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.09, while it was recorded at 183.48 for the last single week of trading, and 161.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 10.82%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80,175 million, or 89.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,000,666, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,661,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.62 billion in ADI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.69 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -0.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 701 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 20,603,686 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 26,604,945 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 391,076,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,284,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,974,527 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,401,978 shares during the same period.