Market Analysts see Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] surged by $1.87 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $67.77 during the day while it closed the day at $67.31. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Xcel Energy Inc. Board Increases 2023 Common Dividend 6.7%, Declares Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today raised the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock from 48.75 cents per share to 52 cents per share, which is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.08 per share. The dividends are payable April 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

“Since increasing our dividend growth objective in 2015 to 5-7 percent annually, we have delivered average annual dividend increases above 6 percent. Today’s increase signals the confidence we have in our investment opportunities, and our commitment to provide shareholders an attractive total return profile,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XEL stock has declined by -5.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.35% and lost -3.99% year-on date.

The market cap for XEL stock reached $37.61 billion, with 550.00 million shares outstanding and 546.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 4489530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $73.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

XEL stock trade performance evaluation

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.85, while it was recorded at 65.10 for the last single week of trading, and 69.31 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.54%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,749 million, or 79.90% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,686,110, which is approximately 1.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,880,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.18 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -8.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 29,666,058 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 27,575,659 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 369,873,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,115,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,647,484 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,398,213 shares during the same period.