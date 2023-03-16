Market Analysts see TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.905 during the day while it closed the day at $2.77. The company report on March 13, 2023 that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO BE HOSTED BY EF HUTTON IN A Q&A SESSION.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA”) (NYSE:TTI) announced that it will be hosted by Tim Moore from EF Hutton at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 for a TETRA overview and update. Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a business update and discuss the company’s strategic initiatives followed by questions & answers moderated by Tim Moore, Director of Equity Research at EF Hutton.

TETRA Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -18.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTI stock has declined by -21.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.27% and lost -19.94% year-on date.

The market cap for TTI stock reached $369.66 million, with 128.66 million shares outstanding and 115.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 4440324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TTI stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TTI shares from 2.25 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.53. With this latest performance, TTI shares dropped by -30.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.59 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.52. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

There are presently around $223 million, or 62.60% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,314,369, which is approximately 2.433% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 7,734,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.43 million in TTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.75 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly -2.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 10,792,750 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,676,524 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 63,197,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,666,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,849,557 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,677,793 shares during the same period.