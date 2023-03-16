Market Analysts see Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] slipped around -1.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.08 at the close of the session, down -6.27%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Range Declares Quarterly Dividend.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Range Resources Corporation stock is now -3.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RRC Stock saw the intraday high of $25.16 and lowest of $23.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.44, which means current price is +6.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 4369881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $32.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $32, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has RRC stock performed recently?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.32, while it was recorded at 25.42 for the last single week of trading, and 28.19 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.73 and a Gross Margin at +58.79. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.71.

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to -8.61%.

Insider trade positions for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $5,177 million, or 89.50% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,628,794, which is approximately -15.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,766,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $596.39 million in RRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $581.49 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly 0.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 29,408,544 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 26,830,214 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 158,740,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,979,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,103,496 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,814,592 shares during the same period.